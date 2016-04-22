(Adds details)
ALGIERS, April 22 Algerian state energy company
Sonatrach has awarded U.S. oil service firms Schlumberger
and National Oilwell Varco contracts for
managing well operations, a Sonatrach document seen by Reuters
showed.
Schlumberger was awarded a $25 million contract for
technical assistance and NOV won a $45 million contract after
being pre-selected in 2015 by Sonatrach's drilling division, the
document said.
U.S. service companies Halliburton and Baker Hughes did not
get any agreements in this selection, according to the document.
OPEC member Algeria is trying to draw more foreign investors
to help bolster oil and gas production. This has stagnated for
years because of reliance on mature fields and a lack of
investment in new production.
American companies are competing in the estimated $2 billion
Algerian energy service market with Chinese companies Sinopec
and CNPC whose service affiliates have become more active in the
North African country in recent years.
With oil prices down, Algeria's government has suspended
some infrastructure projects and cut budget spending, but
Sonatrach says it will continue with its ambitious investment
plan to increase oil and gas production.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing
by Alexander Smith and David Evans)