By Lamine Chikhi
| ALGIERS, April 27
Sonatrach has demanded its service providers cut their prices by
up to 15 percent as the OPEC member country tries to ward off
the impact of falling oil prices, industry sources said.
The collapse in crude prices is testing Algeria's economy,
which relies on energy sales for 60 percent of state revenues
and to pay for a welfare system and subsidies that have helped
calm social unrest.
The government has already announced a freeze in state job
hiring in most sectors and several infrastructure and transport
system projects have been put on hold to save cash.
Companies providing services in the hydrocarbon sector in
Algeria have received a letter from Sonatrach urging them to cut
costs by 10 to 15 percent, an industry source said.
Another industry source close to Sonatrach told Reuters:
"Sonatrach has urged its partners in the oil and gas services to
cut the cost by 10 to 15 percent".
A diplomat from country whose companies supply Sonatrach
with services confirmed the demand. Both sources asked not to be
identified. "I can tell you that the firms are not happy after
getting the Sonatrach letter demanding a reduction by up to 15
percent," the diplomat said.
Sonatrach is the heart of Algeria's energy business and its
financial health is a key indicator for the country's economy.
Sonatrach official Abderahmane Belkacem told state radio
this week that the state firm spends around $23 billion a year
in service costs. It has also called on local firms to start
looking at ways they can provide services for Sonatrach.
The company did not return a call requesting a response.
As part of measures to counter the crude price drop, the
Algerian government is also looking at ways to reduce the
country's huge import bill and protect its foreign reserves.
The price drop arrived at a sensitive time for Algeria's
leadership. Questions linger over the health of ageing President
Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who has rarely been seen in public since
suffering a stroke in 2013, even after re-election last year.
With nearly $200 billion in foreign exchange reserves and
little foreign debt, Algeria is unlikely for now to face any
economic collapse or the type of meltdown analysts are concerned
about in fellow OPEC member Venezuela.
