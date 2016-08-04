(Adds details on plant recovery)
ALGIERS Aug 4 Algeria's Tiguentourine gas plant
has resumed full production for the first time since a militant
attack in 2013, after its third train came back online, a senior
source at state energy company Sonatrach said on Thursday.
The plant, operated with BP and Statoil with
a full capacity of 9 billion cubic metres a year, bought its
third train back to work on July 27, recovering from the
Islamist militant assault and siege that killed 40 oil workers,
the source said.
The increase at Tiguentourine, which supplied more than 10
percent of Algeria's total natural gas output before the attack,
is a boost for the OPEC nation just as Algeria and the European
Union are in talks about improving energy cooperation.
Algeria hopes dozens of projects, mostly in its southwestern
Sahara, will generate new output and help keep its flow of gas
to Europe stable longer term. But it has struggled to attract
the investment needed to discover and develop new fields and
maintain old ones.
