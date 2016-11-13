ALGIERS Nov 13 Algeria's Tiguentourine gas plant will resume full production with the start of its third train before the end of the year after a deadly militant attack in 2013, state energy firm Sonatrach said in a statement.

It also said production from the CAFC perimeter at the Menzel Ledjmet field, operated jointly by Sonatrach and Italy's Eni, will be an estimated 10,000 barrels per day.

The third train at the Tiguentourine gas plant will come online later this month or in December to produce 6 million cubic metres per day, Sonatrach said in the statement late on Saturday.

Current production at the plant, operated by Sonatrach, BP and Statoil, is estimated at 16 million cubic metres.

In January 2013, 40 mostly foreign contractors were killed when al Qaeda militants attacked the plant and took dozens of workers hostage. The facility was key for Algeria, a major gas supplier for Europe.

Algeria is increasing oil and gas production after years of stagnation because of a failure to draw in foreign energy investors who have been nervous over the North African OPEC member's operating conditions.

Crude oil output rose 8 percent in the first 10 months of 2016 compared to the same period last year, the Sonatrach statement said.

Oil output is set to reach 69 million tonnes of oil equivalent in 2016, against 67 million tonnes in 2015, while gas production will rise to 132.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 128.3 bcm in 2015. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Bolton)