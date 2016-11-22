ALGIERS Nov 22 The Algerian state energy firm
Sonatrach and Spain's Cepsa signed an agreement on
Tuesday to extend partnership contracts for two oil fields in
the North African country, Sonatrach said.
OPEC member Algeria has announced plans to boost oil and gas
production after stagnation in recent years due to a lack of
foreign investment.
Under Tuesday's deal, contracts for the Rhourde El Krouf
(RKF) and Ourhoud oil fields will be extended by 25 years and 10
years respectively, Sonatrach said in a statement carried by the
state news agency APS.
The Sonatrach-Cepsa contract for Ourhoud was due to expire
in 2019, the statement said. The agreement was signed by
Sonatrach chief Amine Mazouzi and Cepsa CEO Pedro Miro Roig.
The two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding "to
explore opportunities in other areas where both companies have
common interests in Algeria and internationally", the statement
added.
Algeria says it expects gas output to reach 141.3 billion
cubic metres (bcm) in 2017, 143.9 bcm in 2018, 150 bcm in 2019
and 165 bcm in 2020.
Oil production targets are 75 million tonnes of oil
equivalent in 2017 and 2018, 77 million tonnes in 2019 and 82
million tonnes in 2020.
In 2015, gas production stood at 128.3 bcm, while oil output
reached 67 million tonnes.
