ALGIERS, Sept 21 Algeria's revenues from energy exports this year are on course to be up 20 percent on last year's figure, Energy and Mines Minister Youcef Yousfi said on Wednesday.

"I expect export revenues to increase by 20 percent this year compared with last year if prices remain at their current level," the minister told reporters.

OPEC member Algeria is a major oil and gas supplier, and energy accounts for more than 95 percent of its export revenues. (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by Christian Lowe)