ALGIERS, Sept 21 Algeria's revenues from energy exports this year are on course to be up 20 percent on last year's figure, Energy and Mines Minister Youcef Yousfi said on Wednesday.

"I expect export revenues to increase by 20 percent this year compared with last year if prices remain at their current level," the minister told reporters.

OPEC member Algeria, whose oil and gas sales abroad account for about 96 percent of its total exports, is the third-largest holder of oil reserves in Africa and the sixth-largest producer of natural gas in the world, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The country earned $55.7 billion from energy exports in 2010. State media reported that in the first quarter of this year, export revenues were up 29 percent on the same period last year. (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alison Birrane)