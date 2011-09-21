UPDATE 3-Boutique bank Moelis wins advisory role for mammoth Saudi IPO
* New York bank worked for years to win a Saudi Aramco role (Adds share reaction, details on Moelis' role)
(Adds background)
ALGIERS, Sept 21 Algeria's revenues from energy exports this year are on course to be up 20 percent on last year's figure, Energy and Mines Minister Youcef Yousfi said on Wednesday.
"I expect export revenues to increase by 20 percent this year compared with last year if prices remain at their current level," the minister told reporters.
OPEC member Algeria, whose oil and gas sales abroad account for about 96 percent of its total exports, is the third-largest holder of oil reserves in Africa and the sixth-largest producer of natural gas in the world, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The country earned $55.7 billion from energy exports in 2010. State media reported that in the first quarter of this year, export revenues were up 29 percent on the same period last year. (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alison Birrane)
* New York bank worked for years to win a Saudi Aramco role (Adds share reaction, details on Moelis' role)
* VW stands by turnaround plan for core brand (Adds VW comment, detail, background and shares)
ROME, Feb 8 New tests carried out on Fiat Chrysler (FCA) vehicles during Italy's emission-cheating investigation have found no illegal engine software, Italy's Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said on Wednesday.