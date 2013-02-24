(Corrects to show speaker is Sonatrach CEO, not the energy
minster; and his fixes first name to Abdelhamid, not Mohamed)
ALGIERS Feb 24 Algeria's Tiguentourine gas
plant resumed some production on Sunday, more than a month after
37 foreign workers were killed in an Islamist attack on the
plant, Abdelhamid Zerguine, the chief executive of state energy
firm Sonatrach, told state radio.
"It is a partial resuming of production ... we will get 3
billion cubic metres per year," Zerguine was quoted as saying.
The plant produces about 9 billion cubic metres per year of
gas, about 11.5 percent of the country's annual total.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Janet Lawrence)