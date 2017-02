ALGIERS Nov 9 Exploratory drilling on an Algerian permit operated by E.ON Ruhrgas (EONGn.DE) has discovered reserves of oil and natural gas, Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach said in a statement on Wednesday.

The discovery was made at an exploratory well in the Rhourde Yacoub field. E.ON acquired a stake in the permit in a bid round concluded in 2009. It is operator and holds 49 percent, while Sonatrach holds the remaining stake. (Reporting By Christian Lowe)