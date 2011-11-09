(Adds quote, background)
ALGIERS Nov 9 Exploratory drilling on an
Algerian permit operated by E.ON Ruhrgas (EONGn.DE) has
discovered reserves of oil and natural gas, Algerian state
energy firm Sonatrach said on Wednesday.
The discovery was made at an exploratory well in the Rhourde
Yacoub field. E.ON acquired a stake in the permit in a bid round
concluded in 2009. It is operator and holds 49 percent, while
Sonatrach holds the remaining stake.
"This discovery confirms the potential for hydrocarbons in
this permit, which the parties to the contract plan to develop
jointly once work has been completed to establish the extent (of
the reserves)," Sonatrach said in a statement.
Algeria, an OPEC member and a major supplier of gas to
Europe, had so far announced no major oil and gas finds this
year. Energy officials say they plan to speed up exploration
efforts to replace the mature fields that account for most of
the country's production.
However, this plan has been hampered by the reluctance of
international oil companies to buy into Algerian oil permits.
Analysts say many foreign majors are put off by financial terms
that are not sufficiently attractive.
(Reporting By Christian Lowe; Editing by Anthony Barker)