* Only a few securities listed, turnover very low
* Hopes it could become major financing option for firms
* New law for stock exchange approved by government
* Foreigners will invest in partnership with locals
* Timeline, details remain unclear
By Hamid Ould Ahmed
ALGIERS, March 14 Algeria's stock market
has long resembled its economy: overegulated, uncompetitive and
performing well short of its potential. So the country's plans
to allow foreign money into the market may be a step towards
wider economic change.
Foreigners will for the first time be allowed to buy shares
in listed companies, although they will have to do so in
partnership with Algerian investors, the stock exchange's head,
Mustapha Fefera, told Reuters.
He said a new law for the exchange, drafted with the help of
international experts, had been approved by the government.
"These reforms should bring together all parties that may be
interested in the national financial market, notably foreign
investors," the 35-year-old Fefera, a former central bank
official who has been in his current post for five years, said
in an interview at his office this month.
"We are aware of the importance of these investors. We are
open to all proposals, recommendations and appropriate actions
to allow these investors to actively intervene in the domestic
stock market, while ensuring that their action does not harm
that market.
"We will do our best to improve the terms of their
participation."
Fefera did not specify when the new law would take effect or
give details of the rules covering foreign investors. But for
the Algerian economy, which is dominated by the oil industry and
a large state sector that has deterred fresh private investment,
the opening of the stock market could be an important change.
In recent months the government has shown willingness to
consider reform in some other areas; Energy and Mines Minister
Youcef Yousfi said in December that Algeria would review its
hydrocarbons law to attract more foreign investment into its
faltering oil and gas exploration.
The amounts of tax levied on foreign investors in the energy
sector will be up for review, as well as the terms of
production-sharing contracts offered to foreign partners, the
APS news agency quoted Yousfi as saying.
MARKET GROWTH
The growth of the stock market, which was established in the
late 1990s, has been held back by the fact that so much capital
flows to the state sector. Only a few securities are listed on
the exchange, and trading turnover is a small fraction of
activity on the bourses of neighbouring Morocco and Tunisia.
"We want to revitalise our stock market, which currently
does not play a sufficient role in financing the economy. The
market capitalisation of companies whose shares are publicly
traded represents 0.2 percent of gross domestic product," said
Fefera. For many emerging markets, the ratio is between 10 and
50 percent.
Economist Abdelmalek Serrai, head of a business consulting
office in Algiers, said he believed foreign investors would see
considerable potential in Algeria because of its energy wealth;
the country is a top exporter of natural gas to Europe. But he
added that foreigners would need a more benign business
regulatory environment to commit their money.
"The Algerian market is still virgin, but Algeria needs to
provide foreigners with guarantees and more incentives," he told
Reuters.
Serrai, who was an adviser to former President Liamine
Zeroual, also said the exchange's reforms might not attract
domestic investors much without more leeway for companies to
invest and seize business opportunities.
"As to national firms, I think they are not ready to help
boost the bourse because of the lack of freedom of action in the
public sector. State banks, for instance, are still unable to
take steps without getting a green light" from government
officials, he said.
"We should allow free initiative within the public sector if
we really hope to make things at the bourse move forward."
In addition to bureaucratic red tape, foreign investors in
Algeria have been put off in particular by an investment regime
that limits the stake held by foreigners in an enterprise to 49
percent; Algerian partners must hold the rest.
Fefera, however, thinks the stock exchange could be a way
for foreign investors to get around the 51/49 percent rule.
"On the stock market, things are different. Foreign
investors will be allowed to buy shares. They are also able to
set up firms through public offerings. This means the Algerian
partner will be formed of many shareholders.
"The large number of Algerian shareholders may possibly
allow the foreign side to gain control of the management of the
firm, due to the fact that it will be difficult to imagine that
all the Algerian shareholders will speak with one voice at board
meetings."
A more dynamic stock market could boost the economy by
providing a major new financing channel for companies, he said.
The country's state budget is heavily dependent on revenues from
oil and gas sales, which account for about 96 percent of
exports; most firms rely on state banks to fund projects.
"Our goal is to strengthen the equity capital of companies
and make them more solvent, more eligible for financing through
the banking system. Banks will also develop new sources of
revenue," he said.
Some analysts believe the government may be willing to open
the stock market precisely to avoid wider reforms in the
economy. The schlerotic banking system can take years to approve
a straightforward corporate loan; the government wants Algerian
firms to have better access to capital so they can become
"national champions" and further displace foreign firms in
industries such as infrastructure and construction.
Fefera, however, thinks developing the stock market could
have a far-reaching impact on the economy by promoting
entrepreneurship and healthy risk-taking.
"We are seeking the promotion of a trading culture within
Algerian society," he said.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)