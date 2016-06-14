* Islamic finance among steps to draw money from informal
market
* OPEC member under pressure to reform after oil price drop
* Financial sector also looking to expand use of e-payments
By Hamid Ould Ahmed
ALGIERS, June 14 Algeria is preparing to launch
Islamic financial services as the OPEC member seeks new ways to
raise money after a sharp fall in energy earnings, a senior
financial official told Reuters in an interview.
Boualem Djebbar, head of the state-run Banks and Financial
Institutions Association, said plans to offer Islamic finance
products were part of wider reforms aimed at modernising the
underdeveloped banking sector.
Algeria's outdated financial system has been a barrier to
investment as the government seeks to diversify its economy away
from oil and gas, which account for 60 percent of the state
budget and 95 percent of the country's revenue from exports.
The plan to launch financial services that comply with
Islamic law had not been previously announced. Djebbar did not
give a time frame or details for the plan. But he stressed that
a legal framework would need to be finalised before giving the
green light to state banks.
"We are working on that," Djebbar said. "A commission has
been set up to speed up the process".
The North African state has been slowly emerging from
decades of state-led centralised economic control after
independence from France in 1962. The oil price drop has revived
debate over how quickly to try to open up the economy.
The Islamic finance plan comes as Algeria tentatively seeks
to broaden its sources of funding.
In April, it launched its first domestic debt issue in
years, intended to fund investment across the economy. At the
start of the year, the government offered a fiscal amnesty under
which Algerians have until December 2016 to deposit undeclared
income and pay a 7 percent fee.
However, some analysts expect the debt issue to have limited
uptake, and observers say the amnesty has failed to attract much
money from the parallel market.
Mohamed Boudjelal, an Islamic finance expert and university
professor in Algiers, said introducing sharia-compliant systems
would help, since "part of the population refuses to deal with
the conventional banking system."
"Opting for Islamic finance is strongly recommended during
this period of crisis," he said.
President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who has promised deep
reforms in the financial sector, replaced the finance minister
in a cabinet reshuffle on Saturday and created a new position of
junior minister for the digital economy and modernisation of
financial systems.
The International Monetary Fund and World Bank have
repeatedly called for reforms for Algeria's archaic banking
system to help attract much-needed foreign investment.
Djebbar said developing the banking system had become
inevitable, with a particular focus on electronic payment
systems, which are still little used in Algeria.
"E-payment services will be available throughout the
country," he said. "Electronic payment will really improve our
business environment."
(Editing by Aidan Lewis and Hugh Lawson)