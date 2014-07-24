OUAGADOUGOU, July 24 The passenger list of a missing Air Algerie flight included 50 French citizens, the airline's representative in Burkina Faso told a news conference in Ouagadougou.

Burkina Faso Transport Minister Jean Bertin Ouedrago said the Air Algerie flight that was en route from Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso to Algiers had asked to change route at 0138 GMT because of a storm in the area. (Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams)