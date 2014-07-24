ALGIERS, July 24 An Air Algerie flight that went missing en route from Burkina Faso to Algiers has crashed, an Algerian aviation official told Reuters on Thursday.

"I can confirm that it has crashed," the official said, declining to give details of where the plane was or what caused the accident. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; writing Patrick Markey, editing by John Stonestreet)