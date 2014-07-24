UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
PARIS, July 24 French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Thursday that an Air Algerie flight with more than 100 people on board which disappeared over Mali was still missing, but had probably crashed.
"Despite intensive search efforts no trace of the aircraft has yet been found," Fabius told journalists in Paris. "The plane probably crashed."
He added that French Mirage warplanes were scouring the area for the aircraft, which had 51 French nationals on board. (Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur, editing by John Stonestreet)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders