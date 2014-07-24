BAMAKO, July 24 Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said on Thursday that the wreckage of a missing Air Algerie flight had been spotted in his country's desert north.

"I have just been informed that the wreckage has been found between Aguelhoc and Kidal," Keita said during a meeting of political, religious and civil society leaders in Bamako. He did not give any more details. (Reporting by Adama Diarra; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Robin Pomeroy)