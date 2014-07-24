MADRID, July 24 Spanish private airline company Swiftair on Thursday said it had lost contact with one of its airplane operated by Air Algerie with 110 passengers and six crew members on board.

The company said in a notice posted on its website that the aircraft took off from Burkina Faso at 0117 local time and was supposed to land in Algiers at 0510 local time but never reached its destination.

(Reporting by Robert Hetz, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Alison Williams)