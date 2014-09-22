NEW YORK, Sept 22 The taking of a French hostage
in Algeria will not deter French participation in a U.S.-led
coalition of nations against Islamist State militants, who have
seized swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria, France's foreign
minister said on Monday.
"We will do everything we can to liberate hostages," Foreign
Minister Laurent Fabius told reporters. "But a terrorist group
cannot change France's position."
A French national was kidnapped in eastern Algeria on
Sunday, France's foreign ministry said, and his kidnappers
issued a video threatening to kill him if Paris did not halt its
intervention in Iraq in support of a U.S. bombing campaign
against Islamic State militants.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, writing by Louis Charbonneau;
Editing by Diane Craft)