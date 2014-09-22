PARIS, Sept 22 A French man purported to have
been kidnapped in Algeria on Sunday appeared in a video on
Monday saying he had been kidnapped by an Algeria-based Islamic
State splinter group the Caliphate Soldiers.
The man, who gives his name, age and date of birth, said he
had arrived in Algeria on Sept. 20 and been taken on Sept. 21.
"I am in the hands of Jund al-Khilifa, an Algerian armed
group. This armed group is asking me to ask you (President
Francois Hollande) to not intervene in Iraq. They are holding me
as a hostage and I ask you Mr President to do everything to get
me out of this bad situation and I thank you."
A French foreign ministry spokesman could not immediately
confirm the authenticity of the video.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)