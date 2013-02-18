ALGIERS Feb 18 Algeria's In Amenas gas plant is
likely to resume partial output in the next six days, the head
of state energy firm Sonatrach was quoted as saying on Monday,
after repairs following a siege by Islamist militants.
"I think we will restart just before February 24," the
official APS news agency quoted the company's chief, Abdelhamid
Zerguine, as saying.
The In Amenas plant is jointly owned by BP, Statoil
of Norway and Algeria's Sonatrach.
Up to 37 foreigners died after troops stormed the complex
to end a hostage crisis last month, which also saw the killing
of 29 hostage-takers.