ALGIERS Feb 18 Algeria's In Amenas gas plant is likely to resume partial output in the next six days, the head of state energy firm Sonatrach was quoted as saying on Monday, after repairs following a siege by Islamist militants.

"I think we will restart just before February 24," the official APS news agency quoted the company's chief, Abdelhamid Zerguine, as saying.

The In Amenas plant is jointly owned by BP, Statoil of Norway and Algeria's Sonatrach.

Up to 37 foreigners died after troops stormed the complex to end a hostage crisis last month, which also saw the killing of 29 hostage-takers.