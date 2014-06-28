ALGIERS, June 28 Foreign oil workers are
returning to work at Algeria's In Amenas gas plant nearly a year
and a half after the Islamist militant attack there that killed
40 people, a source at Algerian state energy company Sonatrach
said on Saturday.
"Twelve expatriate workers are already at the gas facility
and more are expected progressively," the source said without
giving details on their nationalities.
Norway's Statoil and BP, which operate the facility with
Sonatrach, had demanded improved security before returning
workers. Forty oil contractors, all but one foreign, died in
January 2013 after militants took expatriates hostage during a
four-day siege that ended when Algerian forces stormed the site.
