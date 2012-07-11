LONDON, July 11 Algeria's state run oil company Sonatrach has increased its gasoil import requirements for the five-month period between August and December by 400,000 tonnes to 840,000 tonnes, traders said on Wednesday.

The suppliers have already been selected, traders added, with London-based PetroIneos Trading securing the bulk of cargoes sought by the Algerian firm.

PetroIneos Trading Ltd is a joint venture between PetroChina and UK petrochemical maker Ineos Group Ltd . (Reporting by Jessica Donati and Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Alison Birrane)