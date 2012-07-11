(Adds gasoline, detail)

LONDON, July 11 Algeria's state run oil company Sonatrach has increased its gasoil import requirements for the five-month period between August and December by 400,000 tonnes to 840,000 tonnes, traders said on Wednesday.

Sonatrach has also awarded gasoline supply deals over the same period for a total volume of 270,000 tonnes, or nine cargoes, in line with the volume originally sought.

Last month, Algeria bought six cargoes of gasoline for delivery in June and July.

Algeria increased its product import requirements for the second half of the year after issuing a tender last month for 750,000 tonnes of oil products.

Sonatrach has partly stepped up imports of refined products in recent months to ensure it can keep the domestic market supplied during a six-month maintenance programme at its largest refinery at Skikda.

Sonatrach said on Wednesday it had begun a 15-day total shutdown at the 335,000 barrel per day (bpd) at the start of July. Once that is complete, the firm will close one train for 75 days and close a second train for a comparable period once the first had reopened. [ID: nL6E8IBASX]

The suppliers have already been selected with London-based PetroIneos Trading securing the bulk of cargoes sought by the Algerian firm, traders said, while additional volumes had been awarded to Shell, Gunvor and Litasco.

PetroIneos Trading Ltd is a joint venture between PetroChina and UK petrochemical maker Ineos Group Ltd .

The gasoline supply deals were awarded to Trafigura and BB Energy, traders said.

The results of the gasoline and gasoil tenders could not be confirmed with the companies involved.

Asked by Reuters to give a figure on refined product imports for the coming months, Sonatrach chief executive Abdelhamid Zerguine said at a news conference on Wednesday: "We have a plan to import 2 million tonnes of gasoil and 300,000 tonnes of gasoline for the full year."

In a bid to cope with its growing oil product needs, Algeria has said it will build four new oil refineries by 2020 at the cost of $10-$12 billion. (Reporting by Jessica Donati and Ikuko Kurahone in London and Hamid Ould Ahmed in Algiers; editing by James Jukwey)