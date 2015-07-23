ALGIERS, July 23 Algeria's President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika on Thursday appointed new trade and agriculture
ministers, the second cabinet reshuffle this year, the
presidency said, as the OPEC member tries to counter a fall in
energy earnings.
Algeria has approved a plan to boost agriculture and reduce
food purchases from abroad while restricting goods imports.
Those measures followed a sharp fall in global market crude
prices. Algeria relies on energy for 60 percent of state budget,
and oil and gas exports account for 95 percent of its total
sales abroad.
It expects energy revenues to decline by 50 percent to $34
billion this year, with imports seen at $57.3 billion.
The trade ministry has said it was preparing restrictions on
import licenses but gave no details.
Bakhti Belaib was named trade minister in the new reshuffle,
which also included Sid Ali Ferroukhi becoming agriculture
minister and El Hadi Ouali being appointed as youth minister,
said a statement carried by the APS news agency.
In May, Bouteflika named new energy and finance ministers,
part of a major cabinet changes.
