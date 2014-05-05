UPDATE 3-Oil prices climb on talk that OPEC could extend supply cut
* Analysts expect rise in U.S. crude stockpiles (Updates throughout; previous SINGAPORE)
ALGIERS, May 5, Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has named a new cabinet after his election to a fourth term, reappointing Youcef Yousfi as energy minister in the North African OPEC oil producer, state news agency APS reported on Monday.
Bouteflika, re-elected in April for five more years, did not campaign himself and has spoken only briefly in public since suffering a stroke last year that put the 77-year-old in a Paris hospital for three months. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Louise Ireland)
YANGON/BEIJING, March 21 Nearly a decade in the making, a project to pump oil 770 km (480 miles) across Myanmar to southwest China is set for imminent start-up, with a supertanker nearing the port of Kyauk Phyu, marking the opening of a new oil trading route.
* Project was touted as region's biggest oil storage terminal