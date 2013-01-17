NOUAKCHOTT Jan 17 Two Algerian army helicopters attacked the gas complex where Islamists have seized dozens of foreigners and Algerians, injuring two of the Japanese hostages, Mauritania's ANI news agency reported, citing one of the kidnappers.

It was not possible to independently verify the report.

ANI has close contacts with the al Qaeda-linked group that has claimed responsibility for the mass kidnapping in retaliation for France's attack on Islamists in neighbouring Mali.