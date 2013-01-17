Sinopec to start operating Zhanjiang commercial oil tanks; SPR site delayed -sources
* Sinopec building a rock cavern strategic reserve base nearby
NOUAKCHOTT Jan 17 Two Algerian army helicopters attacked the gas complex where Islamists have seized dozens of foreigners and Algerians, injuring two of the Japanese hostages, Mauritania's ANI news agency reported, citing one of the kidnappers.
It was not possible to independently verify the report.
ANI has close contacts with the al Qaeda-linked group that has claimed responsibility for the mass kidnapping in retaliation for France's attack on Islamists in neighbouring Mali.
* Sinopec building a rock cavern strategic reserve base nearby
CAIRO, March 2 Researchers at Egypt's Nile University are developing a way to turn dried shrimp shells that would otherwise be thrown away into thin films of biodegradable plastic they hope will be used to make eco-friendly grocery bags and packaging.
* But lower output by OPEC members underpins sentiment (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)