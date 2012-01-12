* Clashes with police in provincial town
* Residents say they live in poverty despite energy wealth
* Algerian government wary of contagion from "Arab Spring"
By Christian Lowe
LAGHOUAT, Algeria, Jan 12 Every time it
rains, Fatina Binoun takes her three young children to stay with
relatives because she is afraid the downpour will bring down the
walls of her decaying house.
Binoun, 30, and her husband live in a rented two-storey
building in the Algerian town of Laghouat, on the northern edge
of the Sahara desert about 400 km (250 miles) south of the
capital.
A crack several cm (inches) wide runs up the corner of the
house. Inside, the rooms are cold and damp. The kitchen ceiling
is falling down. The authorities cut off the gas supply, saying
they feared an explosion if the house falls down.
Binoun's husband earns about 18,000 dinars (200 euros) a
month repairing mobile phones, not enough to rent better
accommodation.
The family applied to the local authorities to be re-housed
under a state programme which provides new apartments, free of
charge, to needy families. But that was 12 years ago.
"They (local bureaucrats) ask for money," said her husband,
36-year-old Sid-Ali Touati. "If you give money you get an
apartment. If you do not give money, you do not get an
apartment."
Algeria is a major oil and gas exporter with more than $150
billion in foreign currency reserves accumulated over years of
high energy prices.
Yet despite its wealth, the government has been unable to
build new homes fast enough to satisfy millions of families who
live in inadequate accommodation or to provide jobs for the
millions of unemployed.
It was anger over miserable living conditions in a
provincial town in neighbouring Tunisia that set off the first
"Arab Spring" revolution.
Leaders in Algeria, which has many of the same problems as
other countries swept up in the upheavals around the Middle East
over the past 12 months, worry the same scenario could be
repeated in their country.
PROTESTS
In Laghouat, a provincial capital of 200,000 people, anger
at living conditions has already touched off unrest -- several
hundred people have been protesting for the past week outside
the offices of the regional governor.
Local human rights activists said police used truncheons and
tear gas to break up the protest early on Tuesday. More than 40
protesters were arrested, though most have since been released,
activists said.
On Wednesday the protesters were back in a square about 300
metres (yards) from the governor's office. Lines of police, in
riot gear and carrying truncheons and shields, blocked the road
to prevent them from getting closer.
The spark for the protests was the re-housing of dozens of
families from a shantytown on the edge of Laghouat to a new
apartment complex paid for by the state.
Thousands of families across the country have already been
moved to new accommodation under the scheme, part of a state
programme to build 1 million new housing units by 2014.
But in Laghouat, thousands have been on waiting lists for
years and the protesters say the latest resettlement is
symptomatic of a process that is riddled with corruption.
They said people who paid bribes or had connections with
local officials were given new apartments, while families in
greater need were left off the list.
According to a list seen by Reuters, many of the people
allocated new apartments were not from Laghouat, and multiple
apartments were given to members of the same family.
"The system is corrupt," said Mohamed Mamir, a 45-year-old
unemployed man at the protest. "Local officials ... give housing
to their own cousins."
An official at the headquarters of the regional
administration told Reuters the wali, or governor, and his chief
of staff were out of the office and unavailable for interview.
The official said no one else was able to comment.
Yacine Zaid, a local human rights activist who has been
monitoring the protests, said that late on Wednesday the wali
passed a message to the protesters to say the list would be
changed. It was not clear if that meant the authorities would
evict people from the apartments they had just been given.
ENERGY WEALTH
The anger in Laghouat is heightened by the fact that the
region itself is rich in resources. To the south is Hassi R'mel,
a massive natural gas field.
"We supply (gas) to Europe, to Spain and Italy, but there is
a contradiction," said Faisal Bessegur, 35, an unemployed man.
"In Laghouat we have injustice, the problem of housing,
corruption and unemployment."
More than most of its neighbours in north Africa, Algeria is
a tinder box. The country is emerging from a conflict between
Islamist militants and the security forces which is estimated to
have killed about 200,000 people.
The violence has subsided following a security crackdown and
an amnesty for militants who laid down their weapons, but a rump
of insurgents affiliated to Al Qaeda still mounts sporadic
ambushes and suicide bombings. Many of the tensions that started
the conflict 20 years ago are still unresolved.
The protesters in the square said they were not interested
in overthrowing the government, however, and just wanted the
wali to step down. To underline the point, they waved posters of
the 74-year-old president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
But the risk remains that protests like the one in Laghouat
could spread to any of the dozens of other towns which face
similar problems of poor housing and unemployment.
Algeria will in May hold a parliamentary election, its first
since the Arab Spring, which could act as a catalyst for a
nationwide outpouring of frustration over these issues and a
perceived lack of democracy.
"I have lots of people calling me from other towns, asking
me what is happening here," said Zaid, who is the local head of
the Algerian Human Rights Defence League. "They (the
authorities) are afraid that this could spread."
MAKESHIFT SHELTERS
The operation to re-house residents from the shantytown at
the edge of Laghouat left some people even worse off than they
were before. As soon as residents were rehoused, bulldozers were
sent in to demolish their old homes but a handful of people did
not qualify and so were left with nowhere to live.
Although it is on the edge of the Sahara, Laghouat is on a
high plateau and bitterly cold, especially at night.
On Wednesday morning, 67-year-old Haniyah Ziyani was tending
a fire in front of a makeshift tent assembled from blankets,
tarpaulin sheets and some oil drums. Inside was her 34-year-old
mentally-handicapped daughter.
Ziyani wept as a bulldozer worked about 100 metres away,
clearing the rubble.
Asked why she had not qualified for re-housing, she said:
"They demanded bribes. I do not even have money for food. How am
I going to pay a bribe?"
A short distance away stood Bouzid Beli, 75. His home now is
a tarpaulin supported by a wooden pole, with some sheets of
corrugated iron around the side. The bed was a few blankets laid
on the bare earth.
He had the same explanation for what happened: corruption.
"It's very cold," he said, shivering and fighting back
tears. "I have nowhere to go."
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)