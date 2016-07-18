ALGIERS, July 18 Algeria signed deals with
Indonesia's Indorama Corporation on Monday to develop a
phosphate mine and build two plants to process the crop nutrient
in the North African country at a total expected cost of $4.5
billion.
The contracts are part of steps to develop Algeria's
long-neglected mining sector and diversify the OPEC member
country's economy away from oil and gas, after a sharp fall in
energy earnings.
Indorama signed the deals with state-owned phosphate
companies Asmidal and Manal. They include a joint venture
between Indorama and Manal to develop a new phosphate mine in
the eastern province of Tebessa.
Indorama, Asmidal and Manal will build a phosphate
processing plant in Souk Ahras, near the Tunisian border, to
produce phosphoric acid and di-ammonium phosphate (DAP).
The second plant will be set up near the coastal town of
Skikda by Indorama and Asmidal to process natural gas and
produce ammonia, technical ammonium nitrate (TAN) and calcium
ammonium nitrate (CAN).
Indorama Corporation will hold a 49 percent stake in those
projects, with the Algerian partners owning the rest, Industry
and Mines Minister Abdesselam Bouchouareb said at the signing
ceremony.
He did not give details on production but said completion of
the projects was due in 2019, when Algerian phosphate output is
expected to reach 10 million tonnes a year from 1 million tonnes
now.
"This is the right way to diversify our economy. We need to
find sources of financing," he said.
Oil and gas currently account for 95 percent of Algeria's
export revenues and 60 percent of the state budget.
Parliament on Sunday approved a new investment law to
improve the business climate outside the oil sector.
(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Mark Potter)