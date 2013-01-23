ALGIERS Jan 23 Inflation almost doubled in Algeria to 8.9 percent on average in 2012 from 4.5 percent in the previous year, official figures showed on Wednesday, well above government forecasts.

The inflation rise stemmed mainly from higher food prices, which increased by 12.22 percent, according to the data released by the National Statistics Office.

Algerian government inflation forecast for this year was 4 percent, the same target for 2013.