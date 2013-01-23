BRIEF-TEN announces time charter for 2017-built VLCC Hercules I
* Up to 18 months time charter with minimum and profit sharing provision for newly delivered VLCC Hercules I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ALGIERS Jan 23 Inflation almost doubled in Algeria to 8.9 percent on average in 2012 from 4.5 percent in the previous year, official figures showed on Wednesday, well above government forecasts.
The inflation rise stemmed mainly from higher food prices, which increased by 12.22 percent, according to the data released by the National Statistics Office.
Algerian government inflation forecast for this year was 4 percent, the same target for 2013.
* S&P - Qatar Petroleum outlook revised to negative following sovereign action; 'AA' rating affirmed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mo5xBj)
BRUSSELS, March 9 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told European leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday to press ahead with structural reforms in preparation for the day when loose monetary policy comes to an end, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.