ALGIERS Nov 13 Algeria is drafting a new
investment law to improve its business climate to attract
foreign expertise and edge the economy away from reliance on oil
and gas, the head of the country's investment body said.
The measure is part of wider reforms intended to diversify
the economy and better comply with international standards,
Abdelkrim Mansouri, head of the National Agency of Investment
Development (ANDI), told Reuters.
Government red tape, bureaucratic foot-dragging and an
antiquated banking system are among the reasons foreign
companies cite for staying away from the North African OPEC
state.
Oil and gas account for about 96 percent of Algerian
exports, and the government often calls for diversification. But
now the new reform plans coincide with falling crude prices.
"After diagnosing the business environment, the government
is now launching a vast revival programme," Mansouri told
Reuters. "A new investment law is under discussion."
Reforms include removing some existing provisions to ease
business applications and reducing periods for dealing with
investment requests.
The current investment law includes restrictions on
partnerships between private and state businesses and with
foreign firms. But Mansouri said the government will maintain a
rule that requires a majority stake in any partnerships.
The main hurdle to investment is excessive centralization of
decisions regarding approvals of investment projects. Investors
usually complain they can wait months or years to get feedback.
Mansouri gave no date for the new law's finalization but
said it will be implemented as soon as parliament approves it.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has repeatedly urged
Algeria to liberalise its economy as the only way to lift it out
of stagnation.
Mansouri said the banking sector would be among those seeing
reforms. Officials also say a financial sector overhaul would be
ready by the end of 2014, including a modernisation of Algeria's
small stock exchange.
A drop in the world's crude oil prices has been seen as a
warning to diversify in Algeria. The government expects energy
export earnings for this year to fall to around $60 billion,
while the value of imports is projected at $65 billion.
Algeria has approved a $262 billion expenditure plan for the
2015-2019 period. However, experts say those investment plans
may have little impact due to the likely slowness of reform.
Still, Industry Minister Abdesselam Bouchouareb has said the
government aims to attract investments to sectors such as cars,
petrochemicals, medicine, agrobusiness and textile as well as
public works and construction.
(Editing by Patrick Markey/Mark Heinrich)