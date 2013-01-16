LONDON Jan 16 Oil major BP said on
Wednesday it had experienced a "security incident" at a gas
field in Algeria, following reports that Islamist militants had
seized five Japanese nationals and a French citizen from the
facility on Wednesday.
"We can confirm that there has been a security incident this
morning at the In Amenas gas field in the eastern central region
of Algeria. We have no more confirmed details at this time," BP
said in a statement.
BP said UK authorities had been advised about the incident.
BP did not say whether foreigners were taken away from the
facility, only that the company was "setting up a helpline for
relatives".