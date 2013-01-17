OIL PUMPING FROM IRAQ'S KIRKUK FIELDS RESUMES AFTER BRIEF INTERRUPTION - SHIPPING SOURCES
TOKYO Jan 17 Japan's government will hold a strategy meeting on Japanese hostages in Algeria at 0230 GMT, Jiji news agency reported on Thursday.
Japanese engineering firm JGC Corp. said in a statement that it would not comment the number of its employees kidnapped or the location of the incident.
The company said it was cooperating with the government and related entities to rescue employees detained in Algeria.
Jiji also reported on Wednesday that a source at JGC confirmed that five Japanese nationals had been kidnapped.
JGC is involved in gas production work at Ain Amenas in southern Algeria.
ABU DHABI, March 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Growing use of electric vehicles around the world is helping lower climate changing emissions, but some means of transport will be hard to electrify, particularly air travel and shipping, energy experts say.
* Sinopec building a rock cavern strategic reserve base nearby