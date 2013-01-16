OSLO Jan 16 A Norwegian gas worker is among those kidnapped by Islamist militants in Algeria, regional newspaper Bergens Tidende said on Wednesday, quoting the man's wife.

"I received a phone call from my husband this morning and he said he was kidnapped," the woman, who was not identified by the paper, was quoted as saying. The Norwegian Foreign Ministry could not confirm the report.

Islamist militants attacked a gas production field in Algeria on Wednesday, kidnapping at least seven foreigners and killing a French national, local and company officials said.