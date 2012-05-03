* Algeria aims to ensure long-term security of supply

* Study shows big potential in Algerian shale gas-adviser

PARIS May 3 Algeria will amend its hydrocarbons law before the end of the year to attract more foreign investment into oil and gas exploration, an adviser to the country's energy minister said on Thursday.

"The amendments of Algeria's hydrocarbon law will introduce tax incentives that aim to boost offshore exploration and attract foreign companies that can bring technology know-how for the development of unconventional reserves," adviser Ali Hached told delegates at a conference.

Asked by journalists on the sidelines whether the law would be amended in 2012, Hached said: "Yes, of course."

Algerian authorities want to develop technology-intensive shale gas and offshore production to help ensure security of supply in the long run, and they currently favour the entry of foreign oil majors to help achieve those goals.

Under the current system, state-owned energy company Sonatrach is the majority partner in all new exploration projects and the state levies high taxes on foreign players.

Foreign energy executives have said tax terms are not attractive enough for them to buy into Algerian acreage.

"It's a very new philosophy to fix the tax," Hached said, saying the revised law would only apply to new projects.

Algeria's last three bid rounds for oil and gas permits have attracted lacklustre interest from foreign firms, raising questions about whether it has enough new projects coming on stream to maintain output levels.

Hashed cited a new study that showed that 1 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas could be extracted in each kilometre square of a 100,000-square kilometre potential zone.

He said new projects coming on stream would raise the OPEC member's daily oil output to over 1.5 million barrels at the end of the year.

Supporters of reforming the hydrocarbons law will have to get past resistance from powerful figures within the Algerian government, however, who in the past few years have been behind a push towards resource nationalism. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Writing by Muriel Boselli, editing by Jane Baird)