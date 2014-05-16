* Algeria pulls diplomatic staff out from Tripoli
By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, May 16 Algeria sent a team of special
forces to evacuate its ambassador and embassy staff from Libya
in a military plane after a militant threat to its embassy,
officials and a security source said on Friday.
Algeria gave few details on the threat, but security in
Libya has deteriorated and at least eight foreign diplomats have
been abducted in Libya this year by militants seeking to
exchange hostages for fighters detained overseas.
"Due to a real and imminent threat targeting our diplomats
the decision was taken in coordination with Libyan authorities
to urgently close our embassy and consulate general temporarily
in Tripoli," the foreign ministry in Algiers said in a
statement.
The security source said the midnight operation on Thursday
involved a team of Algerian special forces who arrived in
Tripoli to escort the diplomats out of Libya. The threat was
from al Qaeda, the source said, adding that the ambassador and
staff had all now been evacuated.
Since the 2011 uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi, Libya's
central government has been fragile and unable to impose its
authority on brigades of heavily armed former rebels and
Islamist militants.
With its own troops still in training, Libya's army is no
match for militias who have taken over oil facilities, stormed
parliament and last year even kidnapped a prime minister from a
Tripoli hotel to make demands on the state.
Jordan's ambassador was kidnapped last month by gunmen who
wanted an Islamist militant to be released. He was freed on
Tuesday after Amman released the Libyan who had been serving a
life sentence in jail for an attempted airport bombing.
Libyan Islamists have also seized two Tunisian diplomats to
demand the release of fellow militants jailed in Tunisia for
attacking security forces there in 2011, according to the
Tunisian government.
Earlier this year, gunmen kidnapped five Egyptian diplomats
in 24 hours to demand the release of a top Libyan militia
commander who had been detained by Egyptian authorities. He was
let go and they were freed.
Algeria is particularly sensitive to Islamist militant
threats after its decade-long war in the 1990s with armed
Islamists that killed more than 200,000 people.
"This is a very worrying signal that confirms that Algeria
is al Qaeda top target.., and that Libya is now a land of
militants," Algerian security analyst Khalifa Rekibi said.
Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and other militant groups
are still active in Algeria, mainly in the south, where Algerian
officials are concerned about the spillover from Libya's
security turmoil across the border.
Six Algerian diplomats were kidnapped in Mali in 2012 by the
Islamist militant group MUJAO, which claimed later to have
killed one of the diplomats, though that has not been confirmed
by Algerian authorities. The group is believed still to be
holding the others.
