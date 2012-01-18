* Interior Minister says al Qaeda not involved
* Kidnapping was "part of a local dispute"
* Governor was most senior official abducted in years
(Updates with interior minister comments)
By Hamid Ould Ahmed
ALGIERS, Jan 18 An Algerian regional
governor who was kidnapped in the Sahara desert and then freed
in neighbouring Libya was handed over to the Algerian
authorities at a border post on Wednesday, officials said.
The governor was the most senior Algerian official to be
abducted in decades and the incident raised new concerns that
instability in Libya after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi was
spilling beyond its borders into an already volatile region.
In the most detailed account of the kidnapping yet, Algerian
Interior Minister Daho Ould Kablia said it stemmed from a local
dispute and was not the work of al Qaeda's north African branch,
which is active in Algeria and some neighbouring states.
The minister said Mohamed Laid Khelfi, governor of the
Illizi region about 1,700 km south of the Algerian capital, was
abducted while trying to mediate in a protest at Debdeb, a
settlement on the Algerian-Libyan border.
"Some people from Debdeb were jailed a month ago for
involvement in arms trafficking, which was seen by the court as
support for terrorism. There have been protests in Debdeb since
then," the minister said in parliament.
"The governor did not take the necessary (security) measures
when he visited Debdeb. A group took advantage of that and
kidnapped him. The abduction was meant to get those prisoners
released ... The incident has nothing to do with terrorism."
He said the governor was freed after about 24 hours when a
militia from the town of Zintan, in western Libya, intercepted
his kidnappers. The kidnappers are now being held by the
militia, he said.
The interior minister's account contradicted earlier
assertions that the governor was held by fighters from al
Qaeda's north African wing, al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb
(AQIM).
Two Algerian security officials, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, told Reuters that the protesters in Debdeb included
relatives of Abdelhamid Abu Zeid, an AQIM field commander, and
that after the governor was abducted they handed him over to
AQIM fighters.
Security experts say the instability and lack of strong
government in Libya since the fall of Gaddafi have provided AQIM
with a source of weapons and a safe haven from which to mount
attacks.
Officials in Libya's interim government are anxious to show
their neighbours, and their Western backers, that they have
their territory under control and are cracking down on
insurgents and arms traffickers.
Colonel Naji al-Mahrouq, with the Libyan border guard, said
that after the Algerian governor was freed on Tuesday he was met
by Libyan Defence Minister Osama Al-Juwali near Ghadames, a
Libyan town near the border with Algeria.
(Additional reporting by Ali Shuaib in Tripoli; Writing by
Christian Lowe)