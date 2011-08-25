GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street, dollar, surge higher after Trump tax talk
* U.S. dollar jumps, Treasury yields rise on Trump tax comments
ALGIERS Aug 25 Algeria will not yet recognise Libyan rebels as the new leadership of its neighbour state and wants them to make a strong commitment to fighting al Qaeda in North Africa, an Algerian government source told Reuters.
The high-ranking source also said Algeria, a U.S. ally in the campaign against al Qaeda, has evidence that Libyan militants it had handed over to Muammar Gaddafi's government are now at large in Libya and some have joined the insurgents.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
* U.S. dollar jumps, Treasury yields rise on Trump tax comments
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
Feb 9 I watched the mountains, what was left of them, during soccer practice. While my son tumbled on a field with other five-year-olds, I cast my eyes across the river, where the hills were a pale brown with deep gorges and no trees: foothills with flat, bulldozed tops.