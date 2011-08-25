ALGIERS Aug 25 Algeria will not yet recognise Libyan rebels as the new leadership of its neighbour state and wants them to make a strong commitment to fighting al Qaeda in North Africa, an Algerian government source told Reuters.

The high-ranking source also said Algeria, a U.S. ally in the campaign against al Qaeda, has evidence that Libyan militants it had handed over to Muammar Gaddafi's government are now at large in Libya and some have joined the insurgents.

