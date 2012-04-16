* Muammar Gaddafi family members given refuge in Algeria
* Algeria won't let family harm Libya: new Libyan leader
* NTC chief on fence-building visit to Algeria
By Abdelaziz Boumzar
ALGIERS, April 16 Libya's leader said on Monday
he had obtained an assurance from Algiers that the family of
Muammar Gaddafi would be prevented from sabotaging the new
Libyan authorities from its refuge in Algeria.
Algeria allowed Gaddafi's wife, daughter and two of his sons
to flee onto its territory after a rebellion ended the
autocrat's rule last year, infuriating the rebels in Libya who
had already accused Algeria of favouring Gaddafi over them.
But speaking after his first visit to Algeria since last
year's revolt, Mustafa Abdel Jalil, head of Libya's National
Transitional Council (NTC), said he had reached an understanding
on the issue with his Algerian counterpart.
"We understand the humanitarian stance that Algeria took to
take in the (Gaddafi) family, especially the women and
children," Abdel Jalil told reporters after talks with Algerian
President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
"But we remain convinced that it will not give refuge to
those who represent a threat to Libya's security... We have
reached an agreement that anything that constitutes a threat to
Libya, via financing or subversive activities, will not take
place on Algerian territory."
He did not specify if the understanding with the Algerian
government meant that the Gaddafi family members would
eventually be handed over to Tripoli, or allowed to stay but
under tight control. Algerian officials made no comment.
REPAIRING TIES
Muammar Gaddafi's wife Safiya, his daughter Aisha, and two
of his sons, Mohammed and Hannibal, are in an undisclosed
location in Algeria.
Libyan officials at the time described Algeria's decision to
grant refuge to the family as an "act of aggression." There was
fresh anger from Tripoli when Aisha telephoned a television
station from Algeria with messages of support for Gaddafi
loyalists inside Libya.
A source who has been in touch with some of the Gaddafi
family members in Algeria told Reuters their contacts with the
outside world were now subject to tighter restrictions.
The long-running row between Algeria and Libya's new
leadership had disrupted security cooperation that Western
states believe is crucial to restoring stability to the volatile
southern edge of the Sahara desert.
The region is a haven for weapons smugglers and al Qaeda's
north African wing, and instability there helped fuel a
separatist rebellion in northern Mali.
Abdel Jalil's visit should help draw a line under the two
countries' dispute and restore fully-fledged security
cooperation.
Security forces from Libya and Algeria have already had
talks about sharing intelligence, joint border patrols, and
training.
In another step towards normalising ties, Algerian state
energy firm Sonatrach is planning to resume its activities in
Libya soon, an Algerian energy sector official told Reuters.
Sonatrach, like most foreign energy companies, pulled its
staff out during last year's rebellion. Under Gaddafi the
company acquired oil and gas exploration rights in the Ghadames
basin, near the border between Libya and Algeria.
