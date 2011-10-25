ALGIERS Oct 25 Production from a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) unit in Algeria will start next year ay 5.4 million tonnes per year and a second unit is expected to start production in 2013 at 7.4 million tonnes per year, the head of Sonatrach said.

"Sonatrach has launched two trains to produce LNG: A unit in Skikda with an estimated output of 5.4 million tonnes per year. It will be ready in 2012," Nourredine Cherouati, the state energy company's chief executive, was quoted by El Khabar newspaper on Tuesday as saying.

"We have a second unit in Arzew with 7.4 million tonnes per year. It will be ready in 2013," he said.

Cherouati said Sonatrach's revenues from oil and gas exports reached $53 billion in the January-September period this year. He gave no figures for the same period last year. (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Anthony Barker)