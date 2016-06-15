ALGIERS, June 15 A court in Algiers ruled on
Wednesday that a takeover by the country's richest businessman
of its largest Arabic-language newspaper and an affiliated TV
channel should be halted.
The case was brought by the Algerian communications ministry
against Ness-Prod, a subsidiary of the agribusiness group
Cevital, after it acquired a 80 percent stake in the private
media group El Khabar.
Cevital's founder and chief executive, the billionaire Issad
Rebrab, has said the attempts to block the takeover are
politically motivated. The ministry rejects that accusation.
Rebrab is not directly involved in politics, but he has
taken positions critical of the government. In addition, El
Khabar is one of the more independent voices in the Algerian
media, and critics see the government's effort to block the
takeover as a threat to press freedom.
The ministry's case is based on a law that bans ownership of
more than one newspaper. Rebrab already owns the French-language
newspaper Liberte.
After announcing the verdict, Judge Mohamed Dahmane said
both sides had one week to respond.
"This judgment is not final because we will appeal to the
state council," Sadek Chaib, a lawyer for El Khabar, told
reporters outside the court.
Lawyers for the ministry expressed satisfaction. "Our
efforts were fruitful," said lawyer Nadjib Bitam.
(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Aidan Lewis, Larry
King)