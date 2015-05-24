(Adds confirmation from presidential statement)
By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS May 24 Algeria's state energy firm
Sonatrach has picked a new chief executive to replace an interim
head appointed less than a year ago and has also replaced more
than 20 other managers in a major shake-up, two industry sources
said on Sunday.
Amine Mazouzi, a younger-generation manager in Sonatrach's
production development department, will take the helm as the
North African country seeks to draw more foreign oil investment
and offset a fall in world crude prices.
Sonatrach officials did not immediately confirm the changes.
Meanwhile state news agency APS said President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika had ordered changes in the management of public
financial institutions and companies "without delay" but did not
give any names or details.
An official notice appointing Mazouzi had been expected
later on Sunday, the two industry sources said.
One of the sources said a total of 22 Sonatrach group
managers had been changed in the shake-up.
OPEC member Algeria, a key gas supplier for Europe, failed
to attract a lot of foreign interest in its most recent round of
oil and gas exploration licensing last year. Oil companies have
complained about offer terms and bureaucratic red tape.
But it needs foreign investment to help increase oil and gas
production. Oil output has been running at around 1.2 million
barrels per day (bpd) in recent years, though Sonatrach said
this month it would increase production by at least 32,000 bpd
from July by starting production at two fields.
Mazouzi, the son of a respected veteran of Algeria's war of
independence against France, is an experienced Sonatrach hand.
The state firm has had five chief executives in five years,
however, a sign of the turmoil Sonatrach has faced.
The expected changes at Sonatrach come just days after a new
energy minister and finance minister were named in a cabinet
reshuffle by the president. The energy minister, Salah Khebri,
is also seen as an experienced technocrat.
Sonatrach's operations are the motor of Algeria's economy. A
drop in world oil prices since last summer, however, has
prompted some measures to curb spending, including Sonatrach
asking service suppliers for a 10-15 percent cut in their
prices.
In the first four months of the year, export revenues fell
41 percent to $13.4 billion because of lower crude prices,
according to customs figures provided by state news agency APS.
Oil and gas exports, which accounted for 93.5 percent of
Algeria's total exports, declined 42.8 percent to $12.54 billion
in the January-April period, according to customs figures
Sonatrach, which works as a majority partner in joint
ventures with foreign firms such as BP and Repsol
in Algeria, has also been hit by a series of corruption
scandals in recent years.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing
by DDale Hudson and Greg Mahlich)