BRIEF-Brompton Split Banc Corp announces extension of term
* Board approved extension of maturity date of class A, preferred shares of co for additional 5 year term to Nov 29, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ALGIERS May 7 Algeria's Sonatrach and its U.S. partner Anadarko have started production at the El Merk oilfield and output should reach 127,000 barrels per day of crude and condensate at the end of 2013, the official Algerian APS news agency said on Tuesday.
El Merk's current oil production is at 12,000 barrels per day.
"Production started in March and the first crude was supplied from the field on May 3," an unnamed source told APS.
El Merk, located 350 km from Algeria's major oil field Hassi Messaoud will also produce 30,000 barrels per day of LPG by the end of 2013.
WASHINGTON, March 6 General Motors Co said on Monday it will lay off 1,100 workers in May at its Lansing Delta Township assembly plant in Michigan as it shifts production of a vehicle to Tennessee.
* Recommended to Tribunal that proposed merger between General Electric and Baker Hughes be approved, without conditions Further company coverage: