ALGIERS Aug 30 A Ukrainian cargo plane with seven people on board crashed in Algeria's far south on Saturday, an Algerian transport ministry official said.

The Antonov-12 cargo plane en route to Equatorial Guinea crashed at 0240 local time after taking off from Tamanrasset airport, the official said, adding that three burned bodies were found at the crash site. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Heinrich)