(Updates with TV broadcasts of appearance)
By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, Sept 8 Algeria's President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika made a rare public appearance on Thursday to
inaugurate a conference centre, touring the site in a
wheelchair.
Since suffering a stroke three years ago Bouteflika has
dramatically reduced his public activity, leading Algeria's
opposition to question his ability to rule Africa's biggest
country, and to continuing speculation over the 79-year-old
president's health.
Presidential polls are not due until 2019, but Bouteflika's
opponents have called for early elections because of his
physical frailty. Legislative elections are scheduled for the
first half of 2017.
Analysts said Bouteflika's appearance was designed to dampen
demands for early presidential elections.
"An anticipated presidential election is not an option for
now," political analyst Arslan Chikhaoui told Reuters.
Bouteflika was last seen openly in public two years ago when
he voted from his wheelchair in the ballot that saw him elected
for a fourth five-year term.
His most recent previous appearance this year was for
Algeria's independence day celebrations on July 5, and he is
usually only seen in brief state television videos greeting
visiting dignitaries at his presidential residence.
Talk of transition comes at a sensitive time, as Algeria
tries to cut spending and subsidies to offset a sharp drop in
revenues from oil sales.
Algeria is a key supplier of gas to Europe and has
positioned itself as an important Western ally in efforts to
tackle Islamist militancy in North Africa and the Sahel.
First elected in 1999, Bouteflika led Algeria out of
international isolation and a war with armed Islamists that left
an estimated 200,000 people dead in the 1990s.
The conference centre that Bouteflika inaugurated, west of
the capital Algiers, is to be used for a meeting of the
Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Sept.
26-28.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Aidan Lewis; editing by
Ralph Boulton)