By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS May 14 Algeria's President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika on Thursday named new energy, finance and interior
ministers in a major cabinet reshuffle, as the North African
energy producer confronts a fall in oil prices and several
high-profile corruption trials.
Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal, a key Bouteflika political
ally, kept his post, as did the deputy defense minister. But
there were top ministerial changes to the government Sellal
leads, official state news agency APS said.
APS gave no reason for the announcement. But Algeria is
facing a sharp drop in state revenues since world oil prices
have fallen, forcing the government to streamline spending and
discuss economic measures.
A major gas supplier to Europe, Algeria has also struggled
to attract more foreign investors to its energy sector to help
bolster oil and gas production, which has stagnated for several
years.
The new energy minister, Salah Khebri, is an energy
specialist who served as advisor at the Algerian Petroleum
Institute. He also worked for three decades at state energy
company Sonatrach.
APS said new posts included Finance Minister Abderrahmane
Benkhelfa, Interior Minister Nouredine Bedoui, Transport
Minister Boudjema Talai and Public Works Minister Abdelkader
Ouali, as well as culture, telecommunications and higher
education ministers.
The cabinet shakeup also came as former government
officials, former Sonatrach executives and foreign companies
have been implicated in long-running investigations in
corruption that are coming to trial.
Those include a graft probe involving Sonatrach and its
foreign service partners, a case involving public transport
works and a banking scandal.
The departure of Culture Minister Leila Labidi came after
she faced opposition charges of corruption, accusations she
denied and threatened to sue over.
Chief of staff and deputy defence minister Ahmed Gaed Salah
remains at his position.
Bouteflika, who was re-elected to a fourth term last year,
has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013
that put him in a Paris hospital. He usually appears in state
news media with visiting foreign dignitaries.
His allies say his cognitive and mental faculties are fine
and he will continue to govern, but several Algerian opposition
parties have demanded an early election, saying Bouteflika's
poor health is a major hurdle to governing.
Writing by Patrick Markey