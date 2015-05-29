By Lamine Chikhi
| ALGIERS
ALGIERS May 29 Algeria's main ruling parties
are reinforcing their backing for ailing President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika as lower world oil prices eat into the budget of the
North African OPEC state, analysts said on Friday.
The parties' reshuffle follows a cabinet shake-up of new
ministers by Bouteflika. He was re-elected to a fourth term last
year but has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke
two years ago.
On Thursday, Abdelkader Bensaleh, 74, resigned from the
National Rally for Democracy or RND, the second ruling party
alongside National Liberation Front or FLN, which has led the
country since 1962 independence from France.
The move clears the way for Bouteflika's loyal backer and
director of the cabinet, Ahmed Ouyahia, to lead the RND,
possibly positioning him to run as presidential successor,
analysts said.
"It is not a secret that Ouyahia is a potential Bouteflika
successor," political analyst Farid Ferrahi said.
Amar Sadani, leader of the ruling FLN party, will keep his
position after Bouteflika expressed support for him during the
party congress on Friday.
Since Bouteflika's illness, Algeria has speculated over who
might replace him should he end his mandate following more than
15 years in office.
Analysts say backroom consensus among the FLN elites and
other political power brokers mean Algeria will likely see a
smooth transition. The country's leadership is keen to avoid the
instability roiling the rest of the region.
Algeria is a U.S. ally in the campaign against Islamist
militancy in North Africa and the Sahel, following its own war
with Islamist extremists in the 1990s. It is also a key gas
supplier to Europe.
But falling oil prices have cut into energy revenues that
make up around 95 percent of the state budget. The country's own
energy production has stagnated in recent years as foreign oil
investors have mostly shied away.
Algeria has almost $200 billion in foreign reserves and
little debt. But its oil and gas revenues fell 42 percent in the
first four months of this year, and the government has suspended
some major infrastructure projects and frozen some public sector
hiring.