* Sackings, reshuffle point to waning influence of spy
agency
* Former counter-terrorism chief held in military prison
By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, Sept 10 Algerian President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika has sacked several top generals, security sources
say, in his latest move to curb the power of the DRS military
intelligence service which has long influenced politics from
behind the scenes.
The purged generals included the head of presidential
security and the director of internal security, the sources
said.
Both worked under DRS chief General Mohamed Mediene, who has
played the role of political kingmaker for several decades by
seeking to influence leadership choices behind the scenes.
Changes in the security apparatus are closely watched in
Algeria, which has become a key partner in the Western campaign
against Islamist militants since emerging in 2002 from more than
a decade of conflict during which 200,000 people died.
Though re-elected last year to a fourth term, Bouteflika,
78, has rarely been seen in public since recovering from a
stroke in 2013, fuelling speculation in local media over his
ability to serve out his mandate, which ends in 2019.
The sacked officials' duties have been transferred to chief
of staff and deputy defence minister General Ahmed Gaed Salah,
one of Bouteflika's closest allies, the sources said.
Reliant on oil and gas for 60 percent of its budget and 95
percent of exports, the North African state has been hit by a
drastic oil price fall that has slashed its energy revenues by
half this year.
WANING INFLUENCE
Bouteflika began easing the military and its DRS
intelligence wing out of the political sphere before his
re-election last April, analysts said, preparing for his
eventual departure after more than 15 years in power.
This month, the DRS' elite anti-terrorism unit, known by its
French acronym GIS, was dissolved and its members placed under
the authority of the army, one security source said.
"A DRS with less, or zero, political and economic
prerogatives will reinforce its capabilities to focus on its
core business, which is to collect intelligence and put it in
the hands of the chief of staff and the president," said the
security source, who asked not to be named because he was not
authorised to speak to the media.
Other decisions affecting the DRS were the dissolution over
the last few days of a unit in charge of economic intelligence,
and the placing of the national centre for surveillance under
the authority of the chief of staff, two sources told Reuters.
In another move, authorities this month arrested Abdelkader
Ait Ouradi, a former DRS counter-terrorism chief. Charges have
not been made public, but he is being held in the military
prison of Blida, security sources said.
Also known as General Hassan, he was for a decade the
director of the SCORAT counter-terrorism centre, in charge of
the fight against armed groups in Algeria.
Speculation in the local media has centred on his possible
role in investigating corruption. But some analysts see the
arrest of the former top DRS official and Mediene ally as
another sign of the waning influence of the intelligence agency.
(Editing by Patrick Markey and Mark Trevelyan)