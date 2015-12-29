ALGIERS Dec 29 Algerian President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika has approved a long-awaited constitutional reform
package, state media reported, part of measures he pledged after
taking office for a fourth term last year.
The draft constititional revision, approved at a
"restricted" cabinet meeting late on Monday, will be submitted
for final approval next month to parliament, where Bouteflika's
allies have an overwhelmimg majority.
Bouteflika, who had a stroke in 2013 and has not been seen
in public since the election, promised reforms to strengthen
democracy in Algeria, which has been controlled largely by the
FLN party and the military since it won independence in 1962.
When the proposals were discussed last year, they included
delegating more executive authority to the prime minister and
more powers for opposition parties in parliament, as well as
reforms for the press and to counter corruption.
In a statement to official news agency APS, the presidency
provided few details of the proposed constitutional reform, but
said a full draft would be made available in January.
The proposed amendments will allow the "deepening of the
separation of powers," the statement said. Analysts have said
the reforms may also be aimed at helping a stable transition
should Bouteflika step down during his fourth term.
Since his re-election, the Algerian president has appeared
only briefly in state television images and photographs, either
meeting his cabinet or visiting foreign dignitaries.
But analysts say Bouteflika, 78, has over the last year
shored up his position by sacking several generals and the head
of the military intelligence service as a way to curb the
influence of the armed forces in politics.
Observers say civilian and military factions among Algeria's
ruling powers have been engaged in backroom struggles for
influence since the the war of independence from France.
The army gained more influence during a 1990s conflict with
Islamist militants, but analysts say Bouteflika has sought to
ease the generals out of politics.
Under Bouteflika, the North African OPEC oil producer has
become an ally in the Western campaign against Islamist
militancy in the Maghreb. Algeria is also a key supplier of gas
to Europe, despite concerns about its stagnating oil and gas
production in the last few years.
