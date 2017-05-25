ALGIERS May 25 Algeria's Energy Minister Noureddine Bouterfa, who has been active in pushing for an OPEC price cut deal, has been replaced in a cabinet reshuffle with former state gas agency chief Mustapha Guitouni, state radio said on Thursday.

The new finance minister is Abderahmane Raouia, the former tax agency director, the radio said. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; writing by Patrick Markey)