ALGIERS, Sept 28 Algeria's 74-year-old president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, travelled to France earlier this month for a week-long medical check up and is now back in Algeria convalescing, a local newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The check up was related to surgery for a haemorrhagic stomach ulcer which Bouteflika underwent at a French hospital in 2005, the El Khabar newspaper reported, citing what it described as informed sources.

A spokeswoman for the presidential administration declined to comment on the report.

A witness told Reuters that Bouteflika appeared in public at his residence in the Algerian capital on Wednesday for a meeting with a visiting Qatari official. (Reporting by Christian Lowe and Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by Christian Lowe)